Video: Actress Frances Fisher Leads Calls for Mass Walkout and ‘Walk In’ Protests at Congressional Offices to Force Trump’s Impeachment

Actress Frances Fisher lead a left-wing assumable cast calling for a mass “walkout” in protest of President Donald Trump and a “walk in” to congressional offices to demand the president’s impeachment.

“I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore,” the Edge of Night and Titanic star screamed into the camera at the top of the two-minute video.

“IT’S PAST TIME! On January 20, the one year anniversary of this illegal administration, we are demanding that it come to an end!” the Remove Coalition Instagram post read. “In partnership with the @womensmarch #freeamerica WALKOUT, we will then WALK IN to local congressional offices peacefully demanding impeachment for the first nationwide #removetheregime!”

“Lip service is not sufficient. Congress has a sworn duty to remove a tyrant from office, and we are demanding that they start doing that job. That means not just filing articles of impeachment against cabinet members. Donald Trump must be named on these articles, and members of Congress advancing them must FORCE A VOTE,” the Instagram post continued.

The left-wing Women’s March is also promoting the January 20th protest. The group’s website says “2025 was a year of marches that proved our collective strength. And the threats have grown so we must too. This moment calls for escalated commitment from our movement.”

“On January 20th, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce because a Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism,” the website says.

