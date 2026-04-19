Video: The Strokes Close Coachella Concert Promoting Hamas and Iranian Propaganda

The Strokes closed out their weekend appearances at Coachella Saturday with a video montage promoting propaganda in support of the oppressive Iranian Mullahs and terror organization Hamas.

Appearing on the festival’s main stage just before headliner Justin Bieber’s appearance, the New York indie rockers launched into a politically charged finale.

Riffing off their 2016 tune, “Oblivius,” the screen behind the band flashed images of leaders they claim were overthrown by the CIA. This was followed by flashes of a photo of U.S. civil rights icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., captioned with “US Govt found guilty of his murder in civil trial.”

The band went on to attack the U.S.A. for supposedly destroying universities in Iran as well as video of one in Gaza, which was labeled, “last university in Gaza,” being hit and blown up by a missile.

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The set closeout on Saturday was not the only time The Strokes pushed their radical, left-wing politics on the Coachella audience.

Last week lead singer Julian Casablancas took aim at Jeff Bezos by wearing a t-shirt with a facsimile of the Amazon logo and the word “crime” emblazoned on it.

The “Last Night” singer also railed about the Trump administration’s plan to automatically enroll young men in the U.S. military draft once they hit 18 years of age.

“You guys excited about the draft?” he said from the stage. “Oh wait no, not the NFL draft, I’m talking about in six months, I think everyone’s going to have to register who’s eligible for the military. You guys excited?”

The band is set to release their new album, Reality Awaits, in June. It their first album in six years.

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