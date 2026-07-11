Left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she trolled the Internet with a social media post insinuating a dating relationship with a 22-year-old.

The My Life on the D-List star jumped to Instagram Thursday to post photos of a young man — who she did not name — and added a note saying, “He’s 22. Have at it, internet.”

The post, predictably, inspired thousands of comments over various platforms. The next day, Griffin clarified that she is not dating the young man and made the post as a “social media experiment.”

“No, I’m not dating this 22-year-old,” she wrote on the followup post. “He was helping me with security during my trip to NYC. But… what if I were? The reactions were fascinating,” noting that her Instagram followers mostly cheered her on, but users on Threads brought “a whole lot more slut-shaming, accusations of ‘grooming,’ and debates about how ‘gross’ it would be for a 65-year-old woman to date a younger man.”

She then claimed a double standard in the criticism of her perceived relationship, pointing to several famous age-gap relationships with an older male lover (who also get called creepy groomers):

Older men have been dating younger women since the beginning of time…just ask Luke Wilson, 54, who just had a beautiful baby with his 24-year-old girlfriend or Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, Jay-Z and Beyonce…some of the most long-lasting beautiful relationships in my beloved (though ageist and sexist) industry. Relax… just a little harmless fun with you guys with an IG post.

This is the second time in the last few months that Griffin posted about an “official” new boyfriend she left unidentified. She posted similar entries in May featuring photos of a man who was considerably older than this latest 22-year-old.

According to PageSix, Griffin has spoken about another ill-fated romance with a twenty-something.

In 2025, she talked about her split with a 23-year-old, claiming she “accidentally fell in love” with the young man.

“Because of his age,” she added, “he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have. He seemed to see me. I know that sounds really corny. Oh God, it sounds so lame! But I felt really comfortable with him, and I felt very content just hanging out.”

But she added that he ended up just not having enough life experience for her.

“I knew he was too young when he told me he never wanted to have kids and that he could be with me forever. And I was like: ‘You don’t know that. You’re 23. You have no idea,'” she said. “So I had to set that dove free.”

In 2020, Griffin married Randy Bick, a marketing executive who was 18 years her junior, but she filed for divorce nearly four years later.

Griffin is more famous, of course, for her extreme hatred for President Donald Trump.

In December, for instance, she posted a video saying that she can’t wait until Trump dies.

In January, the Suddenly Susan actress turned election denier and claimed that Trump did not win the election in 2024.

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