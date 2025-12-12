Kathy Griffin: Trump Is ‘Disgusting to Look At,’ ‘I’m Just Waiting for Him to Die’

Controversial Hollywood comic Kathy Griffin is once again attacking President Donald Trump and hoping for his death.

On her recent YouTube podcast, Griffin said that she no longer concerns herself over much with news about the president.

“I don’t talk about Trump in the way that I think maybe people expected on this YouTube show. I would just rant about Trump. I’m just bored with him,” she said.

“I’m just waiting for him to die. So, he will die sooner than later,” she explained. “He’s in terrible shape. He is disgusting to look at. Like, disgusting. And I’m not saying I’m some beauty. It’s not about that. It’s that because he is who he is and because he is doing what he is doing. I can’t even, like, stand to look at him,” she exclaimed.

Griffin caused a firestorm in 2017 when she posted a “funny” photo of herself holding a bloodied prop head depicting President Trump’s face.

In January, the Suddenly Susan actress turned election denier and claimed that Trump did not win the election in 2024.

The comedian noted that she no longer watches U.S. news outlets. “It’s, you know, I don’t watch cable news anymore… It’s too repetitive and they don’t cover a lot of topics that I think are so important,” she stated.

Griffin lamented that CNN is a “joke” and has “jumped the shark completely,” and she rolled her eyes over MSNBC’s recent name change to “MS NOW.”

She also ripped TikTok, telling fans to stop visiting the site because it is “already suppressing a lot of the left-wing liberal progressive stuff.” Griffin made this claim because because Lachlan Murdoch and Larry Ellison are currently negotiating a deal to acquire the Chinese-owned social media and video site.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston