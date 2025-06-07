Kathy Griffin: ‘I Do Not Think Trump Won in a Free and Fair Election,’ ‘I Believe there was Tampering’

Comedian Kathy Griffin said Thursday on the “Don Lemon Show” that she did not believe President Donald Trump won freely and fairly in the 2o24 presidential election.

Griffin asked, “Are you ready for a tin-foil hat moment?”

Lemon said, “Yes.”

Griffin said, “I am just going to be bold and say this. You know, you can take issue with this all you want. I do not think he won in a free and fair election. How do you like that, lefties? Yeah, I said it. I’m Kathy Griffin, and I do not think Trump won in a free and fair election. I believe there was tampering. I don’t know if it was the Elon connection? I don’t know if it was just a few good old boys in the South.”

She added, “I know I’ll take heat for this and people will say I am crazy, but I have been called crazy before.”

Lemon said, “Your gut is telling me that something happened.”

Griffen said, “My gut is telling me that something was up with them.”

Lemon said, “You’re not far off. I won’t say that I disagree with you. I’m an evidence person. I would like to see the evidence.”

