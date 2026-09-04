David Byrne Wrote a Song Composed Entirely of Elon Musk Quotes for Upcoming Hit Piece Documentary

Talking Heads front man David Byrne reportedly wrote a song using only quotes from Elon Musk for a “scathing” new documentary about the SpaceX CEO.

Byrne wrote and performed an original song for Musk, a 235-minute-long documentary about Elon Musk from filmmaker Alex Gibney, according to a report by Variety.

The musician teamed up with composer Daniel Pemberton to write the song, titled, “Let Me Sell You A Dream,” which is reportedly made up solely of quotes from Musk himself. The song will be heard playing throughout the film set to be released next month.

The track will also be entered for Best Original Song at the 2027 Oscars, Variety noted.

“I was thrilled when David agreed to write (with our composer Daniel Pemberton) and perform the final song in the film. I am a huge fan of his,” Alex Gibney told the magazine.

“My wife and I were at the Pantages for the filming of ‘Stop Making Sense,’ so I sensed that he would find a musical way into what the film is trying to say. And he did,” the filmmaker continued.

Gibney went on to describe Byrne’s new song as “kick-ass,” adding, “In writing the lyrics, David dug deep into the sayings of Musk himself to get to ‘extremely hard core,’ foot-tapping sardonic poetry.”

“I asked for good quotes from the Martian, and found more of them online,” Byrne said of his song’s lyrics. “I’m sure he loves dropping these wild statements, and those became the lyrics. All his own words. No editorializing. Straight from the man’s mouth to mine.”

Some have reportedly described the documentary as “scathing,” while Gibney himself insists the film is a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of Musk.

“Alex Gibney is obviously going to make the most convincingly terrible hit piece on me that he can possibly think of,” Musk wrote in a Wednesday X post, adding, “He’s a douchebag to his core and, in his own words, incredibly biased against me.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.