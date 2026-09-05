AI Music App Suno Axes Mary J. Blige Ad After Singer Receives Massive Backlash

The artificial intelligence (AI) music generation platform Suno has reportedly killed a Mary J. Blige advertisement in which the singer appeared to endorse the company.

“We entered into a business deal with someone who presented themselves as Ms. Blige’s official representative. As soon as we learned this was not the case, and that Ms. Blige was uncomfortable, we terminated the advertising campaign,” a Suno spokesperson told Variety.

The legendary R&B singer received a barrage of online backlash last month, after an 85-second video ad was released by Suno that appeared to show her collaborating with and responding favorably to an AI-generated song that sounded like her own work.

But Blige had reportedly never approved the advertisement, as the deal with the AI music generation platform was allegedly made by someone who did not have the authority to do so.

“Ms. Blige is an icon who we all deeply admire,” the Suno spokesperson added. “Ever since she broke onto the scene with ‘What’s the 411,’ ‘No More Drama,’ ‘The Breakthrough,’ ‘Growing Pains,’ etc., she hasn’t stopped innovating. That’s why we wanted to work with her.”

In the controversial video ad, the “Family Affair” singer can be seen in a studio speaking with an unnamed producer while he creates a song called “Pretty Flowers” — which sounds similar to Blige’s music, Variety reported.

Blige then asks the producer to add strings and a beat, before she watches him — seemingly impressed — as the track is generated within seconds. The “Be Without You” singer then appears to say the process is “amazing” and “dope.”

While the advertisement was circulated online, it appears to have since been removed from social media platforms.

As Breitbart News reported, Suno has had a very combative relationship with the music industry in recent years.

In 2024, the AI music platform — along with fellow AI music-generator Udio — were sued by major record labels Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Records for allegedly exploiting the recorded works of professional musicians.

Suno has also been sued by GEMA, a German royalty collection society, which accused the company of generating music similar to songs like “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega and “Forever Young” by Alphaville.

Last month, a German court found that Suno was in violation of U.S. and German copyright laws, Variety noted.