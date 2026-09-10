Bruce Springsteen Wants Democrats ‘To Make the Last Two Years of Trump’s Term the Most Miserable Years of His Life’

Radical leftist, aging rocker Bruce Springsteen is demanding that Democrats increase their level of obstruction and hostility and calls on them to make President Donald Trump’s last two years in office a living hell.

Springsteen stands by his constant political harangues from the stage, especially during his latest tour, which he labeled the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Born in the USA” singer insisted that “this was the show I wanted to make, the story I wanted to tell.”

The 77-year-old rocker said he understands that people have been “vehement about the content of the show,” but as far as he is concerned, “that’s okay with me right now.”

The singer went on to joke that he’s “old now” and feels he can do whatever he wants.

“I always made the records I wanted to make and then went out and found the audience for them,” he added.

Rolling Stone notes that Springsteen was not planning another tour until radical, anti-American activists Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis. He put out an anti-American protest song.

“I’m out there to perform that music and to provide its message,” he told the magazine. “Minneapolis occurred, so I wrote ‘Streets of Minneapolis,’ and that fired the whole project, really, into being.”

He went on to say he felt he needed to do more. So, he launched his tour so he could rail against the U.S. from the stage in every city.

For instance, as he kicked of his tour, Springsteen told his audience that “the America that I’ve written about for 50 years, that’s been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration.”

Springsteen has received a lot of criticism for his constant tirades from the stage. Fellow rocker Jonathan Cain recently took at at “The Boss” and called him an “annoying, bitter old mMan’ who should “shut up” about politics.

“We’re blessed to live where we live,” Cain insisted. “And I’m obviously a conservative. I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I just couldn’t go there anymore.”

Springsteen, though, insists that he is the real patriot because he “believes in critical patriotism.”

“I believe in critical patriotism,” Springsteen told PBS NewsHour in July, after being asked, “You said before that loving your country means telling the truth about it. How has that guided your work?”

He has called Trump a “racist” and “treasonous” and has promised to continue agitating over politics as 2026 and then the 2028 elections come.

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