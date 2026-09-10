Droves of Subscribers Cancel Netflix After ‘Neck Injury’ Joke on One-Year Anniversary of Charlie Kirk Assassination

Droves of Netflix subscribers are announcing they have canceled their memberships after the streaming giant made a “neck injury” joke on the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Nearly did himself a neck injury,” Netflix’s official UK and Ireland X account quipped in a Thursday caption, sharing a photo of a male character from The Gentlemen apparently straining his neck to get a better view of a woman.

The joke about a man having a “neck injury,” however, was posted on September 10, the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot in the neck while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University.

Viewers were quick to notice the veiled jab, resulting in a slew of social media users taking to the comment section of Netflix UK & Ireland’s post to announce they are canceling their subscriptions.

“Cancel Netflix completely,” Jack Posobiec — conservative commentator and a close friend of Kirk’s — demanded.

“Bye,” one X user commented, sharing a screenshot of an email he recently received form Netflix informing him that his membership had been successfully canceled.

“Hulu it is,” another remarked, also sharing her

“Go to hell. Motherfuckers,” a third X user declared.

The popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok, meanwhile, revealed that her subscription had already been canceled, writing, “I’m so glad I canceled my subscription. You guys are sick.

“Years ago Netflix brought me in to discuss doing Faith based films. At the end of our meeting, the executives looked at me and said ‘we understand that there’s an audience for the kind of movies you make, we just don’t know why.’ These people are sick,” actor Kevin Sorbo disclosed.

“The worst people!” Graham Allen echoed. “No wonder NETFLIX stock has TUMBLED!”

Another X user shared a screenshot showing Netflix’s stock plummeting, writing, “Keep going.”

“You guys are sick, demented bastards, I’ve had enough,” another proclaimed, also sharing his Netflix cancelation email.

Another X user simply asked, “What the fuck is wrong with you people?”

“When your subscription service fails, this post will come back in millions of views to mock you,” another surmised, adding, “Bless you Charlie. I am sorry these people are so cruel.”

“Kind of actually insane for an official Netflix account to post this on the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death,” another reacted.

Another simply wrote, “Disgusting. Vial. Pathetic. Evil.”

“This is the mainstream Democrat view,” conservative commentator Mike Cernovich pointed out, adding, “They are murderous.”

“If you still have a Netflix account, now is the time to cancel,” another advised. “Do it for Charlie.”

Today marks one year since Turning Point USA founder and conservative icon Charlie Kirk was horrifically assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Turning Point USA will return to the Utah campus to host its “Freedom Built to Last” memorial in honor of Kirk. The event will be held at the UCCU Center on UVU’s campus at 6:30 p.m. MST, and will be livestreamed on the organization’s social media pages, as well as on Breitbart News’ website.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.