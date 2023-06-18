Man Plunged 4,000 Feet to His Death at Grand Canyon

A 33-year-old man fell 4,000 feet to his death at Grand Canyon National Park last week.

The unidentified man was walking across the canyon’s “Skywalk” attraction — a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon — when he fell into the canyon at 9:00 a.m. on June 5, Fox News Digital reported. It is uncertain if he jumped or fell off.

A rescue search ensued, but authorities found the man dead.

“Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the sheriff’s office said. “He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation.”

Hualapai Nation operates the overlook, according to the Grand Canyon website.

The Grand Canyon reports having the most missing cases and deaths than any other national park, Breitbart reported.

At least six people have been found dead in Grand Canyon National Park since 2018, but authorities believe the number is likely higher, the New York Post reported.

In 2022, the park saw 4.7 million visitors.