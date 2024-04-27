Police: Suspect Under Arrest for Shooting Five People in Heavily Gun-Controlled Washington, DC

A suspect is under arrest after five people were shot at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside of a nightclub in heavily gun-controlled Washington, DC.

ABC News reported that the nightclub outside of which the incident occurred is located “in the Dupont Circle neighborhood.”

The shooting apparently followed an argument that began inside the nightclub and then escalated outside. All the gunshot wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

WSAZ 3 noted that the Secret Service was present to help arrest the shooting suspect.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, sums up D.C.’s gun control by stressing that the District “has enacted some of the strongest gun violence prevention legislation in the nation.”

DC’s controls include gun owner licensing, universal background checks, gun purchase waiting periods, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, gun storage laws, and a de facto “assault weapons” ban.

Despite all these controls, five people were shot outside a nightclub in DC on Friday night.

On March 25, 2024, FOX 5 quoted D.C. resident Denise Krepp saying:

It’s horrific — it’s when you realize I just walked past that intersection 15 minutes before open gunfire; it’s getting texts from neighbors at seven o’clock at night when there was another shooting and realizing it’s every day, it’s every week, it’s every night.

“We shouldn’t be putting our kids to bed to the sound of gunshots, and that’s what we’re doing in D.C. right now,” Krepp concluded.

