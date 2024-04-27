Donald Trump Labels RFK Jr. a Democrat ‘Plant’ Placed to Help ‘Crooked Joe Biden’

Former President Donald Trump on Friday labeled independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a Democrat “plant.”

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “RFK Jr. is a Democrat ‘Plant,’ a Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, get Re-Elected.”

His post continued:

A Vote for Junior’ would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE, that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him. Junior’ is totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet…

Trump’s comments come after the pro-Trump MAGA Inc. super PAC launched a website calling Kennedy Jr. “Radical F***ing Kennedy,” Breitbart News reported on April 15.

The article said the website highlighted his progressive and leftist positions on different policies.

During a recent interview on CNN’s Outfront, Kennedy Jr. said the argument could be made that President Joe Biden is a “much worse threat to democracy” than Trump.

He continued:

And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent. I can say that because I just won a case in the federal Court of Appeals and now before the Supreme Court that shows that he started censoring not just me — 37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me.

It is important to note that a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found those who intend to vote for Trump in 2024 are more enthusiastic than those who are planning to vote for Biden, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

“Generally speaking, Republicans are more enthusiastic to vote than Democrats, as 54 percent described themselves as either extremely or very enthusiastic to vote, compared to 46 percent of Democrats who said the same,” the outlet said.

