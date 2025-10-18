Watch Live: Day 2 of the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit

Breitbart News

The Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit 2025 continues into its second day on Saturday, October 18.

This year’s summit is the first to be held on the West Coast at the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Chino, California:

Located at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, Pray Vote Stand Summit 2025 brings together Christian leaders, issue experts, and government officials for a time of prayer, inspiration, and action.

Join like-minded believers as we engage in meaningful discussions on the intersection of faith, government, and culture.

The event kicked off Friday evening with a worship service and multiple speakers.

