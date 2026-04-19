A weeklong event to read the entire Bible aloud kicked off in Washington, DC, on Saturday evening, and President Donald Trump is scheduled to participate by reading scripture on Tuesday.

The “America Reads the Bible” event hosted its opening ceremony at the Museum of the Bible, Fox News reported.

Daily readings from Genesis to Revelation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. from now until Friday. The museum said over 475 national leaders and 115 ministries will participate in the 84-hour, seven-day event, calling it the largest Bible reading in American history, which will also celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, during the opening ceremony, said, “This is more than symbolism. It’s a rededication,” while also pointing out the huge role faith played in shaping America from the beginning.

In addition, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins told Fox, “People talk about the importance of the Bible… it’s one of the best-selling books, but one of the least-read books. This is a great time to rediscover the Word of God.”

“For generations, the biblical story of Nehemiah has echoed as a call to rebuild not just walls, but hearts. A scribe named Ezra, burdened by God, reawakened the people to their identity and calling through a national reading of God’s law. Soon after, Nehemiah rallied the nation to fully rebuild their defenses in just 52 days. Today, America faces its own moment of decision. A culture adrift, leadership gaps across every sphere, families fractured, faith forgotten. In ancient Israel, it wasn’t just Nehemiah who led, it was also Ezra, a scribe who stood before the people and read the word of God aloud. As scripture returned, revival followed,” a video for the event said:

Trump is scheduled to read 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 for the event on Tuesday evening from the Oval Office, organizers said in a social media post:

“This will be a defining spiritual moment in the life of our nation,” the post read.