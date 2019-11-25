An anonymous donor recently gave a fire department in Sequim, Washington, a much-needed gift that will help their community.

In a press release Wednesday, Clallam County Fire District 3 announced that a longtime supporter of the department walked into Fire Chief Ben Andrews’ office and handed him a check for a whopping $50,000.

However, the donor had two stipulations: that the money be used to improve the District’s service and that their name remain anonymous, according to the Peninsula Daily News.

The press release stated that officials at a November 19 Board of Commissioners meeting suggested the money be used to buy four new battery-operated “Jaws of Life (Jaws).”

“Our current jaws were purchased used over ten years ago and are becoming unrepairable,” said Operations Chief Tony Hudson, adding that he had already received a quote of $48,000 to replace all four of the extrication tools.

“The term ‘Jaws of Life’ refers to several types of piston-rod hydraulic tools known as cutters, spreaders, and rams, which are used to pry open vehicles involved in accidents when a victim may be trapped,” according to HowStuffWorks.com.

Once the board approved the purchase, Chief Andrews said the tools will be a big step up from the old ones the department was using.

He commented:

With winter approaching, and the likelihood of increased motor vehicle accidents, these tools will be a vast improvement from what the District has been using. The sooner victims are free from the wreckage of an automobile accident, the sooner first responders can get them to definitive care at a hospital.