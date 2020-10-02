Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday that she has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway wrote on Twitter.

“As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic,” she added.

Conway is the sixth person who attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House to test positive for the virus. Other attendees who contracted the illness are: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and University of Notre Dame president John Jenkins.

Coney Barrett has tested negative for the virus and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the nominee’s confirmation process will move forward as pllaned. “Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve,” McConnell said.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump was transported to Walter Reed hospital in Maryland “out of an abundance of caution” after experiencing mild symptoms.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said he was treated with Regeneron, an experimental antibody treatment. He described the president as being in “good spirits,” and said first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, had a mild cough and headache.

Around 6:30 p.m., the president tweeted a video of himself in the Oval Office offering an update.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure things work out. The first lady is doing very well, so thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget. Thank you,” he said.

Trump announced his and the first lady’s coronavirus diagnoses late Thursday. They were tested shortly after it became known that Trump adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both entered quarantine on Friday, they said.

The UPI contributed to this report.