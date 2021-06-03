A child with special needs tried on a unique pair of glasses recently and saw his parents’ faces properly for the first time.

Three-year-old Jaxon has a chromosomal abnormality called DiGeorge syndrome and also known as 22q11.2 deletion, meaning he is missing a piece of his 22nd chromosome which can cause numerous abnormalities, happilynews.com reported Tuesday.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, the deletion “results in the poor development of several body systems.”

Jaxon has undergone two heart surgeries and faces two more in the future. The toddler also spent the first 255 days of his young life inside the hospital.

His parents, Charles Emberton and Cassie Booth, initially struggled with the fact their child’s eyesight was poor. However, once they took him for a second opinion, the couple was told of the strong variety of lenses he needed to see better.

On April 13 at Children’s of Alabama, Charles helped Jaxon try on the special glasses.

At first, the child was unsure of the unfamiliar glasses and tried to take them off, but on the second try, his face broke into a smile as he looked up at his beloved parents.

“Once we put those glasses on him it was one of the most amazing moments,” Charles recalled, adding, “Seeing his little face light up when the world opened up for him was all the confirmation we needed that the glasses were exactly what he needed.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family buy a vehicle able to fit a wheelchair. As of Thursday afternoon, the page has raised $2,165 of its $30,000 goal.

Charles said the clip of Jaxon’s reaction has touched countless people online.

“I remember looking at the video the next morning and seeing how many views he’d already gotten and we were floored. It’s amazing to read all the comments and see just how his smile can brighten someone’s day,” he noted.