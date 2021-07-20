Community members in Whiteville, North Carolina, are showing support for a woman named Tabitha Ezzell and her son Ryder, who was burned in an accidental explosion at the beginning of July.

“I can’t explain how thankful we are for our community,” Ezzell told WECT. “They have went above and beyond for us.”

“The Columbus County softball league, we’ve come together to decide to do a homerun derby for Ryder Faircloth, the child that was burned in an accident a month ago,” participant Justin Floyd noted.

The seven-year-old was accidentally burned a few weeks ago when an aerosol can exploded during a trash fire.

“It had been trash that had been sitting on the pile, you know, for a couple of months due to the burn ban,” Ezzell explained at the time. “Since the burn ban was lifted since it rained we decided to burn all the old trash in our yard.” Praying for a good nights rest. The past couple have been rough and scary. Please pray for Ryders healing…his team also… Posted by Tabitha Gail Ezzell on Thursday, July 8, 2021

The family was unaware there was an aerosol sunscreen can in the pile. Ryder was near the fire when it exploded, and Ezzell said the child was engulfed in flames.

“I looked over and my baby was covered in fire. It’s something I’m never going to forget,” she said.

However, the little boy was recently released from the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center and was able to watch the fundraiser.

Ryder is off to recovery ❤️💪🏼#RyderStrong #GodsAmazingGrace #PowerOfPrayer Posted by Tabitha Gail Ezzell on Monday, July 19, 2021

“We’re very supportive of each other,” Floyd noted. “It’s just something we could do as men to get everybody out here together and get a little bit of money to raise for the family.”

Winner of the Home run derby Jeffrey Nye.!!! Runner up was Teddy…Thank you for coming out and participating we raised $2,500 for Ryder and his family. Very nice turn out. Looking forward to the next one. Posted by Columbus County Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball League on Sunday, July 18, 2021

The home run derby included an entry fee, and someone donated money for each home run.

“There are still some good hearts out there, good people left out here,” William Faircloth, Ryder’s uncle, stated. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Ezzell shared some old photos of herself and her son Monday and said she is thankful and grateful God healed her child:

I’m so thankful and grateful God healed my baby! That is my little best friend. He has literally been through everything… Posted by Tabitha Gail Ezzell on Monday, July 19, 2021

“It’s a blessing, it really is,” Ezzell said of the support they have received. “We’ve truly been blessed.”

The event raised $2,500 for the family.