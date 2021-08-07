It was more than likely the greatest event ever for Ryan Buffolino when he fulfilled his dream of becoming a police officer for an entire day in New York.

The teen was born with Down syndrome, a hole in his heart, and a single heart valve, Pix 11 reported Friday.

He has been fascinated with police vehicles since he was a child which developed into a huge dream.

Thanks to help from Project Thank a Cop, officers planned an unforgettable day for Buffolino by making him an officer at Suffolk County Police Headquarters, the department said in a Facebook post: