It was more than likely the greatest event ever for Ryan Buffolino when he fulfilled his dream of becoming a police officer for an entire day in New York.
The teen was born with Down syndrome, a hole in his heart, and a single heart valve, Pix 11 reported Friday.
He has been fascinated with police vehicles since he was a child which developed into a huge dream.
Thanks to help from Project Thank a Cop, officers planned an unforgettable day for Buffolino by making him an officer at Suffolk County Police Headquarters, the department said in a Facebook post:
Ryan, who has always wanted to be a police officer, began his day with a swearing-in ceremony. Ryan participated in activities including a visit with officers and dogs from the Canine Section, hands-on training with the Emergency Service Section, a private tour of the Real Time Crime Center and newly renovated police museum. His day concluded with a ceremonial walkout outside of Police Headquarters. While we hope we created a treasured day, it was Ryan who made a lasting impact on our members with his smile and positive energy.
Video footage showed the swearing in ceremony and Buffolino trying on tactical gear:
The Suffolk County Police Department is one member stronger after Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron swore in a…
Posted by Suffolk County Police Department on Saturday, August 7, 2021
According to Andy Fox with Project Thank a Cop, the group has been putting its efforts into making sure police officers know they are appreciated.
“We’ve been working hard to spread messages of positivity to law enforcement officers to make sure that they know that for the most part, the general public really stands behind them and supports them,” Fox told reporters at the event.
Buffolino’s mother said the day was everything her son could have imagined.
“This is his dream come true. For me, I have no words. But this is all about him and this is his dream and just to see the smile on my son’s face… from where he started out in life to where he is now is just amazing and this is what he wants,” she stated.
