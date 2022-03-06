A Marine veteran in Orangevale, California, has begun another chapter of life in a house designed with his needs in mind and is calling the experience “breathtaking.”

Marine Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Field served his country for many years, and one organization wanted to make sure his sacrifices were honored, CBS Sacramento reported Saturday.

“Again breathtaking. Amazing. I have so much gratitude,” Field told the outlet.

The nonprofit group called Homes for Our Troops gave him the house with numerous features such as wider doorways, pulldown shelves, and lowered windows.

In a social media post Tuesday, the organization shared a photo of Field’s home and said he would soon receive the keys:

This past weekend in Orangevale, CA, volunteers helped lay the landscape for Marine Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Field's future specially adapted custom home. Homes For Our Troops will be presenting the keys to David this Saturday. Learn more at https://t.co/g6Ba4rUcjG. pic.twitter.com/DqvnPHzN7w — Homes For Our Troops (@HomesForOurTrps) March 1, 2022

“Field served with the Marines for 22 years, but it wasn’t until two years after he retired that he started experiencing mobility issues. His exposure to chemicals during the Iraq invasion in 2003 had led to ALS which is now confining him to a wheelchair,” the CBS report said.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is described as a nervous system disease affecting a person’s nerve cells in their brain and spinal cord which causes them to lose control of their muscles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared video footage of the key ceremony for Field and thanked him for his service to the nation, adding it was proud to welcome him home:

Today, Metro Fire was proud to participate in the key ceremony for Marine Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Field. David served in the Marines for 22 years and participated in Operation Desert Storm in 1991. He returned to the Middle East in 2003 during the invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan in 2009, and ultimately retired in 2013. Two years after retiring, David began to experience mobility issues. In 2017, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gherig’s disease. The VA determined that David’s disease is service connected.CWO3 Field’s new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high. Homes For Our Troops will donate the home to CWO3 Field, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.Thank you for your service and sacrifice CWO3 Field. Metro Fire is proud to welcome you home!#metrofire #firefighter #firefighters #firefighting #iaff #fireengine #firetruck #ambulance #housefire #structurefire #firstresponder #firstresponders #rescue #paramedic #emt #ems #californiafirefighting #california #sacramento #firelife #medic #verticalventilation #forcibleentry #wildfire #wildlandfire #californiafires #fire #veteran #veterans #veteranshelpingveterans Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Folsom Fire Department Folsom Police Department U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Homes For Our Troops Posted by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District on Saturday, March 5, 2022

“So what this is doing for David is restoring that freedom and independence he lost and sacrificed while defending our freedom and independence in Iraq and Afghanistan,” explained Bill Ivey, who serves as the Homes For Our Troops executive director.

The organization’s website said its mission is to build and present the adapted homes to severely injured post 9/11 veterans who need help rebuilding their lives.

“I cry out of joy for the love that’s been given our son for all the years he’s served, he’s now been served,” noted Field’s mother, Susan.