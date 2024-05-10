Sanctuary State Rhode Island Freed from Jail Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Abusing Child

The sanctuary state of Rhode Island released from jail an illegal alien “got-away” charged with sexually abusing a child in Providence.

The 37-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic entered the United States at an unknown date and time, making him one of the millions of got-aways who successfully illegally crossed the nation’s borders.

RELATED EXCLUSIVE: Large Group of Migrants from Many Nations Crosses Border into Arizona

Randy Clark / Breitbart

In November 2023, the illegal alien was arrested and charged in Providence on two counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree child molestation, and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

Within two weeks, the illegal alien was allowed to post bail, and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections subsequently released him into the community.

Rhode Island enforces a strict sanctuary state policy, enacted in 2014, which mandates law enforcement not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In April, ICE agents arrested the illegal alien in Providence. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.