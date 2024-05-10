Target Limiting LGBTQ-Themed Merchandise for ‘Pride Month’ After Massive Blowback

Target is dialing back its LGBTQ-themed merchandise for “Pride Month” after the company took a massive hit in 2023.

Target said it will only offer Pride-themed items in select stores after having sold the merchandise in every one of its locations across America for the past ten years, CNN reported Friday.

The store did pull some of its “Pride Month” clothing in May 2023 after workers were confronted over the items, according to KTLA.

In its report, the outlet said that the items that received backlash included “swimsuits designed for use by some trans women and designs from a company that makes Satanic-themed LGBTQ+ merchandise.”

Video footage shows clothing, accessories, and a home doormat that says, “Gayest Place in Town” from Target’s 2023 “Pride Month” collection:

Per the CNN article, approximately half of the company’s 2,000 stores will sell LGBTQ-themed items. It will also have the merchandise for purchase online.

The outlet continued:

The changes are a “sensible approach,” Neil Saunders, managing director of retail for GlobalData, told CNN. But he warned “it runs the risk of Target being accused of not being proud of Pride.” “Unfortunately for Target, it has been dragged into the culture wars and is in a position where it can’t win whatever it does,” he said.

In May 2023, Target’s shareholders lost $9 billion in stock market value “because the C-suite mixed its professional duties with its personal agendas, including advocacy for transgenderism,” according to Breitbart News.

The outlet noted that the company’s vice president for brand marketing, Carlos Saavedra, “moonlights as a board member of an advocacy group for K-12 transgenderism and gay status.”

In 2016, Breitbart News reported that millions of shoppers grew enraged after Target’s managerial staff demanded customers use mixed-sex restrooms and mixed-sex changing rooms in stores:

The evidence strongly suggests that the company’s senior professionals — and its top executives — simply ignored public opposition to mixed-sex bathrooms because the managers are entranced by the idea that left-wing ideas about sex and children will help them boost sales to wealthier buyers and to the multicultural millennial population. But middle-class customers — not left-wing advocates — get to decide Target’s fate. Those middle-class customers don’t like being ignored by holier-than-thou managers, they don’t like creepy threats to their children, and they really don’t like being manipulated by far-left progressives who are trying to change kids’ ideas about sex, family, and “gender expression.”

So-called “Pride Month” begins in June, and readers can find more articles about it by clicking here.