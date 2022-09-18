Neighbors in Lexington, South Carolina, showed up in a big way recently to support the Fossell family’s three-year-old son.

Luke has suffered heart problems almost his entire life and is waiting for a transplant in Charleston, WLTX reported Friday.

He may have to wait for 6 to 12 months to receive one. In the meantime, he and his mother have stayed there and things were more difficult because the medical bills kept coming.

Photos shared Wednesday showed Luke in the hospital surrounded by caregivers and nurses.

“He doesn’t like to stay in his room or sit still and has the attention span of a three year old for sure!” the post read:

Luke is starting to feel much better now that his LVAD is actually working correctly and is offloading the work of his… Posted by Luke Strong on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, friends Kevin Taylor, Nathan Stuewer, and Brian Staples heard about the family’s need and decided to host a car show fundraiser on Saturday to help out.

“It’s living in a small town like this, it’s all about you scratch somebody’s back, they’re going to scratch yours back and that’s pretty much how Lexington is, is everybody’s helping everybody,” Taylor explained. The group set up everything for the event on Friday such as tables and food deliveries. Photos showed participants enjoying their day while helping someone in need. “It was so encouraging to see so many folks out there to support Luke and his family! There were some great looking cars!” charity Meaningful Play wrote in a Facebook post. “Well done everyone! Thank you for showing the Fossell family so much love!!!!”

Awesome day at the #LukeStrong car show! God is so good! Posted by Curtis Fink on Saturday, September 17, 2022

All kinds of vehicles were displayed on the lot and another participant said, “Awesome day at the #LukeStrong car show! God is so good!”

More images showed the cars parked next to each other with their hoods up and trunks open:

If you’re out and about today looking for something to do with the family stop by Jacks Motorsports at 1500 West Main… Posted by Jacks Motor Sports on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Per the WLTX report, 100 percent of the donations went to help Luke get a heart.