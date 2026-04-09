On Thursday the Virginia State Police (VSP) used an X post to try to calm fears that Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s gun control push will result in state police going door-to-door to confiscate firearms.
The gun ban, SB 749, targets so-called “assault weapons.” Breitbart News reported SB 749’s passage through the Virginia legislature, noting that the bill headed to Spanberger’s desk.
Although the SB 749 contains a grandfather clause allowing current owners of prohibited guns to continue possessing them, it makes clear that the possession of said guns will be illegal unless the firearm was in the possession of the individual prior to July 1, 2026.
Fears of door-to-door confiscation of banned guns arose, and the VSP’s X post appears to be an attempt to quell anxiety.
Regarding the rumored door-to-door confiscation, VSP Superintendent Col. Jeffrey S. Katz wrote: “There is no legislative proposal seeking to do this, and there will not be. VSP works each day to enhance safety and protect civil liberties. Those liberties were not granted by government and will not be impeded by government. Not now, not ever.”
Katz concluded by writing, “Activity of this nature is, by its very nature un-American.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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