On Thursday the Virginia State Police (VSP) used an X post to try to calm fears that Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s gun control push will result in state police going door-to-door to confiscate firearms.

The gun ban, SB 749, targets so-called “assault weapons.” Breitbart News reported SB 749’s passage through the Virginia legislature, noting that the bill headed to Spanberger’s desk.

Although the SB 749 contains a grandfather clause allowing current owners of prohibited guns to continue possessing them, it makes clear that the possession of said guns will be illegal unless the firearm was in the possession of the individual prior to July 1, 2026.

Fears of door-to-door confiscation of banned guns arose, and the VSP’s X post appears to be an attempt to quell anxiety.

Regarding the rumored door-to-door confiscation, VSP Superintendent Col. Jeffrey S. Katz wrote: “There is no legislative proposal seeking to do this, and there will not be. VSP works each day to enhance safety and protect civil liberties. Those liberties were not granted by government and will not be impeded by government. Not now, not ever.”

Katz concluded by writing, “Activity of this nature is, by its very nature un-American.”