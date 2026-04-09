The U.S. birth rate hit a record low in 2025, according to a new report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last year, there were 3,606,400 births — a one percent decline from 2024. The general fertility rate also fell by one percent from 2024, to 53.1 births per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44, the CDC found.

“The [general fertility] rate has generally declined since 2007, decreasing by 23 percent,” the CDC report states.

At the same time, the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute estimated that more than 1.1 million unborn babies were killed in abortions in 2025.

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The CDC also found a decrease in births among teenagers. The rate of births among young women ages 15 and 19 fell by seven percent in 2025, and decreased by 11 percent among 18 and 19-year-olds.

Total fertility rate must be at around 2.1 children per woman for a population to remain stable and at replacement level. The rate fell to 1.6 children per woman in 2024.

The percentage of childless women between the ages of 25 and 29 rose from 50 percent to 63 percent between 2014 and 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau found.

The only age group of women to see a decline in childlessness in that same time frame were woman between 45 and 50, from 16.7 percent in 2014 to 14.9 percent in 2024. The data indicate some women are having children much later in life, the agency said.

Polling in recent years has shown that more young adults in the United States want to have fewer children or no children at all than previously.