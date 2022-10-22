A 13-year-old boy who suffered a heart attack during a football game in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is home again after being hospitalized for over a month.

Medical staff at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) were extremely relieved and cheered when Cash Hennessy left the building on Tuesday, ABC 7 reported Saturday.

The young man expressed his joy and said, “I’m so happy to be home.”

The initial medical emergency happened on September 17 when he suffered a heart attack during the football game and Cash said he could only remember the night prior to the incident.

He got overwhelming support from neighbors and a few professional athletes while recovering. Meanwhile, his parents, Brenda and Chad Hennessy, learned from doctors that he was born with a congenital heart condition.

In a social media post September 18, Chad Hennessy shared images of his family and asked friends for their support.

“My son Cash collapsed during his football game today. He’s in pretty bad shape and in the ICU at Children’s Hospital Orange County. Please please pray for him,” the post read:

Although the young man endured open heart surgery and was later put on a ventilator, his recovery time was not long and shocked medical staff.

“When he started walking, after three days from being on an ECMO machine for close to eight days, there were nurses crying in the hallways,” Brenda Hennessy recalled.

In a social media post earlier this month, Chad Hennessy shared photos of Cash sitting up in a hospital bed:

Friends expressed their excitement over his recovery, one person writing, “Incredible!! What a FIGHTER!!”

“I’m so happy for you guys! Cash looks like God’s miracle alright! Keep pushing Champ!” another commented.

Things are getting back to normal for Cash with visits from friends but his parents continue to get up throughout the night to make sure he is okay.

“Overall, I just feel so much better being home, like, mentally and physically, I just feel great,” Cash told ABC 7.