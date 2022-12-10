Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia, punished four nurses over a TikTok video joking about patients.

The clip shows the former nurses describing their “Labor Delivery Icks,” WSBTV reported Saturday.

“My ick is when you come in for your induction talking about ‘Can I take a shower and eat?'” one of the nurses said in the video.

“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and its still in your hands,” a second nurse stated while another commented, “Another ick, when you’re going room to room between one baby mama and your other baby mama. Ick.”

Emory Healthcare posted a statement online Friday that said, “We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown.”

Breitbart News was unable to immediately confirm if the nurses were fired but the healthcare system’s statement referred to them as “former employees.”

“We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video,” the statement read, adding the clip “falls far short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate.”

Emory Healthcare is committed to patient- and family-centered care. pic.twitter.com/P7nWS6wM5V — Emory Healthcare (@emoryhealthcare) December 9, 2022

One s0cial media user said she was glad the issue was resolved because her loved one would soon be having a baby there.

“Because when you having a baby that’s definitely not something you need to be worried about is nurses that don’t appreciate or like their jobs,” she wrote.

The hospital’s website said its mission is to “care for patients and their families with concern not only for their illnesses but also for their mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.”

In November, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) called for a ban on TikTok, Breitbart News reported.

Gallagher said, “TikTok should be banned. Senator Marco Rubio and I have legislation that does exactly that. TikTok is digital fentanyl, addicting our kids.”

“And just like actual fentanyl, it ultimately goes back to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is owned by ByteDance. ByteDance is controlled by the CCP. That means the CCP can track your location. It can track your keystrokes. It can censor your news,” he added.