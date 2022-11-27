GOP Rep. Gallagher: ‘TikTok Should Be Banned’ — ‘Digital Fentanyl, Addicting Our Kids’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) called for the ban of the social media platform TikTok.

Gallagher told fill-in host Sean Duffy that TikTok was “digital fentanyl.”

“I want to get your take on this,” Duffy said. “We now know that Chinese-aligned companies are mining data on American citizens. For example, TikTok, a very popular app that a lot of our kids use, Donald Trump was pushing a separation of TikTok from the CCP. But other companies are doing it. Is that something that Congress should be looking at, rules should be in place that the Chinese Communist Party shouldn’t be mining data off of American citizens?”

“TikTok should be banned,” Gallagher replied. “Senator Marco Rubio and I have legislation that does exactly that. TikTok is digital fentanyl, addicting our kids. And just like actual fentanyl, it ultimately goes back to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is owned by ByteDance. ByteDance is controlled by the CCP. That means the CCP can track your location. It can track your keystrokes. It can censor your news.

“Why would we give our foremost adversary that amount of power?” he continued. “Oh, and, oh, by the way, TikTok is using the swamp against us. They’re hiring an army of lobbyists, including former congressmen, senators, 31 former high-level congressional staffers, in order to do their bidding. No paycheck is worth that, OK? We need to ban TikTok.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor