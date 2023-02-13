Report: More NYC Dogs Getting Sick from Eating Discarded Marijuana

The fact that marijuana is widely available in New York City is reportedly taking a toll on the canines who live there.

Veterinarians in the area are reportedly seeing more cases of dogs accidentally ingesting cannabis while owners claim their pets are finding more of it discarded on the streets, the New York Times reported Monday:

Veterinarians who used to see a case once a month now say they see several a week. Though most dogs recover, the symptoms can be scary: Loss of balance and difficulty walking, nausea, sleepiness and even hallucinations. And some owners do not see right away when their dogs eat a small remnant of a joint while out on a walk.

Data indicates dogs are falling ill from marijuana more often in areas where it is legal for people to use recreationally, and it is not a problem in New York City alone, the Times article said.

“In the past six years, there’s been a more than 400 percent increase in calls about marijuana poisoning to the Pet Poison Helpline, a 24-hour animal poison control center — with most reported in New York and California,” the newspaper continued.

Meanwhile, the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control hotline reportedly had almost 7,000 calls regarding marijuana toxicity in 2022, a number that rose 11 percent from 2021.

Marijuana intoxication in dogs is rarely fatal, however, pet owners should always get veterinary advice if they think their dog has eaten some of it, per the American Kennel Club (AKC).

“Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the potent psychoactive substance in marijuana and dogs have a much more severe reaction to this than humans. Symptoms are typically visible within 30 minutes to an hour after ingestion of the drug, or sooner if inhaled,” the club’s website read.

Video footage from 2021 shows a dog in California that was shaking and having trouble standing. The animal later tested positive for THC, according to Inside Edition:

Symptoms of marijuana poisoning in dogs include depression, drooling, incontinence, vomiting, body tremors, excitability, and seizures, per the Wag Walking website.