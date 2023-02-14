WATCH: Turkish Man Saved from Rubble 198 Hours After Earthquakes

An 18-year-old was rescued Tuesday from beneath rubble in Adiyaman, Turkey, nearly 200 hours after devastating earthquakes.

The man, identified as Muhammed Cafer Çetin, was rescued and carried out on a stretcher after being trapped for so long, according to Storyful.

Enkaz altından 198 saat sonra 18 yaşındaki Muhammed Cafer Çetin sağ olarak çıkarıldı#deprem pic.twitter.com/2rO8KIm0BG — Kocaeli Büyükşehir (@kocaelibld) February 14, 2023

He was reportedly saved by mine workers who did everything they could to extract him from beneath the toppled building.

According to Reuters, a 17-year-old named Muhammed Enes Yeninar was also rescued from the rubble of another building.

Video footage shows a crew member, wearing an orange suit, laying on his back while trying to grab hold of one of the young men. Those nearby are heard shouting as they pull the man in orange out of the hole while he grips the victim.

Moments later, others rush over to assist the man and work to pull him the rest of the way out to safety:

When the earthquake hit southern Turkey last week, it caused mass devastation, Breitbart News reported February 5.

“The quake comes over two years after the country experienced a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2020 near the Aegean Sea, striking both Turkey and Greece,” the outlet said, noting that approximately 57 people were killed and 900 hurt.

Video footage shared Saturday shows crews rescuing a father and his child from the rubble of a building in Gaziantep, six days after the earthquake hit, according to NBC News:

He told crews he tried to save a man who was trapped with him. However, the man died two days later.

“He couldn’t make it after two days. There are no others alive,” he said, before asking rescuers to find his wife.

Now, Turkish authorities are trying to house the thousands of people left with nothing after the devastating event, Breitbart News reported Monday.

“The devastating earthquake, hitting eastern Turkey and northwest Syria, registered a 7.7 magnitude and caused a 7.6 magnitude aftershock hours later,” the outlet said, adding the first quake hit on February 6 while most people were asleep or staying inside to avoid the cold weather.

The second quake hit as emergency crews responded to collapsing buildings where they tried to rescue survivors, the report continued, adding there were over 36,000 confirmed deaths.