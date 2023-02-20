Six months after she brought identical twin boys into the world, an Alabama woman named Britney Alba got a huge surprise.

The 27-year-old teacher found out she was pregnant again, and in August, she and her 25-year-old husband, Frankie, welcomed their identical twin daughters, whose names are Lynlee and Lydia, Today reported Friday.

Now the babies are enjoying getting to know their identical twin brothers, Luka and Levi, even though there is a 13 month age gap between the girls and the boys.

Alba delivered her second set of twins at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Women and Infants Center, according to a news release.

“Defying the unknown odds did not stop there. Alba’s twins were monoamniotic-monochorionic and shared the same placenta, amniotic sac and fluid. MoMo twins are some of the rarest types of twins, making up less than 1 percent of all births in the United States,” the university said.

When the family is out in public, everyone wants to say hello to the babies, Alba told Today, saying she does not mind the attention because identical twins are special people.

“Yes, they’re super cute but they also share a unique bond,” she explained, adding, “With Lynlee and Lydia, they’re most at peace when they’re holding hands or touching.”

What makes the pair even more special is that MoMo twins face risks such as stillbirth and getting tangled in their umbilical cords.

However, Alba was 25 weeks along when she began her stay at the Women and Infants center, where staff members monitored the mother and babies closely.

The tiny girls were delivered via C-section at 32 weeks to the joy of their parents and siblings.

Video footage shows the growing family enjoying their time together:

Now, Alba looks back on her pregnancy with a smile, and says she was not scared when she found out. “I remember thinking, ‘OK! Round two,'” she recalled.