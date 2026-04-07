Trump-Endorsed Clay Fuller Wins Georgia Special Election for MTG’s Seat

Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Clay Fuller defeated his Democrat opponent in a special election on Tuesday for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat.

Fuller, a prosecutor and Air National Guard officer, received 46,449 votes, or 55.6 percent of the vote, while his opponent Shawn Harris received 37,166 votes, or 44.5 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The Associated Press called the race at 8:23 p.m.

Both Fuller and Harris had been vying to fill the vacant seat left by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R).

In February, President Donald Trump highlighted how Fuller “knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend” the United States, and to support the U.S. Military and veterans, among others.

“As your next Congressman, Clay will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said at the time.

In November, Greene announced that she would be resigning from office in January, and in a statement at the time, Greene stated that no matter what political party is in power, the debt increases and “corporate and global interests remain Washington’s sweethearts.”

Greene’s announcement of her resignation came as she and Trump had been at odds, and after Trump withdrew his “support and endorsement” of Greene.