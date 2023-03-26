A Brooklyn man became a hero on Friday afternoon as three children were trapped in a burning building.

When the fire broke out on the top floor of the building on Hendrix Street, neighbor Juan DiLone was moving into his apartment, ABC 7 reported Saturday.

The moment he heard screams and saw smoke, DiLone did not hesitate to take action. He climbed up the outside of the building, helping a man save children being passed through a window to safety.

“There was a lot of smoke coming out, but all I thought about was the kids, you know, try to save them,” DiLone said, according to the Bharat Express News.

“I run. I climbed up to the wall to try to reach the children, so the father gave the child to me, then I take it and give it to them,” he added.

Video footage shows the man, being helped by a neighbor, make his way toward the window:

"We saved the three angels," Juan DiLone said. "I'm glad I was there." https://abc7ny.com/fire-east-new-york-good-samaritan-rescue/13005389/ Posted by ABC7NY on Friday, March 24, 2023

He helped save the lives of those children whose ages range from three months to four years. During the incident, he lost his footing on the building, however, “We saved the three angels. I’m glad I was there,” he explained.

Firefighters eventually saved the parents and another child. Investigators are currently looking into what caused the fire.

According to Ready.gov, a fire can turn into a life-threatening situation in approximately two minutes, and a home can be engulfed in five.

“In less than 30 seconds a small flame can turn into a major fire. It only takes minutes for thick black smoke to fill a house or for it to be engulfed in flames,” the site read.

Now, DiLone calls himself Spider-Man in front of his daughter, but he also believes there was another reason he was able to assist.

“Thank God I was here. He put me here so I could help them, save them, you know,” he stated.

Following the incident, several civilians and one firefighter were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.