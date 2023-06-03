A husband jumped onstage at a conference in Maryland in April to confront the doctor he accuses of sexually assaulting his wife.

The incident happened during the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) in Baltimore, TMZ reported Saturday.

The husband confronted the doctor while he was giving a speech to a roomful of people.

Video footage shows the husband take the stage and grab the doctor’s shirt while pointing at his face and telling the audience he “sexually assaulted my wife seven years ago.”

The husband then appeared to slap the doctor, who stood there stunned:

“You know what you did,” he told the medical professional, adding, “You touched my wife seven years ago in New York. Don’t be an asshole.”

He then slapped the man once more before stepping off the stage and saying what seemed to be, “This is for all the men who like to sexual assault women.”

While standing in front of the stage, the man looked at the doctor and told him, “You’re lucky this is America because if this was in Brazil, I’d kill you!!!”

Moments later, someone walked in front of the camera and called for security to assist. As the husband and his wife walked toward the exit, the man turned around and said, “Seven years, I’ve been waiting for this. Seven years. My wife is suffering. … You know what you did.”

He then approached the stage again, saying, “Laugh one more time. Laugh one more time!”

Law enforcement officials responded to the scene. However, the doctor did not want to press charges against the man but asked that he be removed from the premises, per TMZ.

“The doctor was not named, but he’s reportedly a gynecologic oncologist at a New York hospital,” the outlet said.

The ACOG later issued a statement addressing what happened.

“We are aware of a recent video posted of an incident that occurred at ACOG’s Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting. We want to make clear that we take every measure possible to create a safe environment for our members and do not tolerate violence of any kind,” its social media post read:

We are aware of a recent video posted of an incident that occurred at ACOG’s Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting. We want to make clear that we take every measure possible to create a safe environment for our members and do not tolerate violence of any kind. 1/2 — ACOG (@acog) June 1, 2023