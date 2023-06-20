A 36-year-old man’s desire to serve his community has helped him achieve something very special in North Andover, Massachusetts.

During Marcel Cuffy’s time as a court officer in 2020, he decided to take a class to become an EMT which was overseen by North Andover’s EMS coordinator, the Eagle Tribune reported Tuesday.

Once the coordinator informed him of the possibility that he could become a firefighter/EMT to serve his neighbors in an extremely important way, Cuffy knew he had to grab the opportunity because “it sparked an interest that had been inside me throughout my life,” he recalled.

Extending a warm welcome to (Firefighter On Probation) FFOP Matthew Caterino and FFOP Marcel Cuffy on joining the ranks… Posted by North Andover Fire Department on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

He was initially deterred from that path due to North Andover‘s age limit for firefighters that requires them to be 31 years or younger the day they sit for the first exam.

However, he ultimately decided to go after his dream. Cuffy and a man named John R. Baker worked to get an age waiver.

A form needed to be filled out and also required residents to sign their names to it for petitioning before the Select Board’s approval.

Next, it had to be presented at the town meeting so community members could vote, according to Cuffy.

To everyone’s delight, the age waiver was eventually passed during the meeting where the aspiring firefighter got lots of support.

The waiver made it to the State House, the House and Senate passed it, and the document was eventually signed by the governor.

Cuffy passed his examination in 2022 and this year to officially become an EMT/firefighter who is on probation for a time.

His training began May 30, and the North Andover Fire Department introduced him and another first responder in a post on May 31.