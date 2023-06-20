A 36-year-old man’s desire to serve his community has helped him achieve something very special in North Andover, Massachusetts.
During Marcel Cuffy’s time as a court officer in 2020, he decided to take a class to become an EMT which was overseen by North Andover’s EMS coordinator, the Eagle Tribune reported Tuesday.
Once the coordinator informed him of the possibility that he could become a firefighter/EMT to serve his neighbors in an extremely important way, Cuffy knew he had to grab the opportunity because “it sparked an interest that had been inside me throughout my life,” he recalled.
Extending a warm welcome to (Firefighter On Probation) FFOP Matthew Caterino and FFOP Marcel Cuffy on joining the ranks…
Posted by North Andover Fire Department on Wednesday, May 31, 2023
He was initially deterred from that path due to North Andover‘s age limit for firefighters that requires them to be 31 years or younger the day they sit for the first exam.
However, he ultimately decided to go after his dream. Cuffy and a man named John R. Baker worked to get an age waiver.
A form needed to be filled out and also required residents to sign their names to it for petitioning before the Select Board’s approval.
Next, it had to be presented at the town meeting so community members could vote, according to Cuffy.
To everyone’s delight, the age waiver was eventually passed during the meeting where the aspiring firefighter got lots of support.
The waiver made it to the State House, the House and Senate passed it, and the document was eventually signed by the governor.
Cuffy passed his examination in 2022 and this year to officially become an EMT/firefighter who is on probation for a time.
His training began May 30, and the North Andover Fire Department introduced him and another first responder in a post on May 31.
“Extending a warm welcome to (Firefighter On Probation) FFOP Matthew Caterino and FFOP Marcel Cuffy on joining the ranks of the North Andover Fire Department,” the agency said:
Over the next several weeks these two recruits will participate in our five week in-house training program. During this time, these FFOPs will be preparing to attend the ten week Career Firefighter Recruit Training Program at the Massachusetts Fire Academy in Stow, MA. We wish them much luck and a safe career serving the residents of the Town of North Andover.
Thanks to his achievement, Cuffy hopes others wanting to become firefighters, despite their age, will try hard to make it happen.
“If it’s a goal or a dream, I say pursue it. It’s just never too late, as long as you prepare yourself physically and mentally, I believe it’s possible,” he told the Tribune.
Social media users praised his hard work and determination, one person writing, “I have the coolest cousin in the world! He’s a beautiful soul and a light in my life! Not to mention he’s an inspiration! I’m so lucky to be related to him! Keep going celly! The family loves you!”
“What a wonderful success story,” another commented.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.