A teenage hiker who went missing at Golden Ears Park in Canada on Tuesday is safe after being lost for more than two days.

On Friday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said 16-year-old Esther Wang was healthy and had been reunited with her family members, CNN reported Saturday.

BREAKING: Esther Wang, 16, has been found alive. After being lost in the wilderness of Golden Ears Park for more than 50 hours she has been found. pic.twitter.com/uVC1mi1RbC — Alanna Kelly (@AlannaKellyNews) June 30, 2023

When the young woman became lost on the East Canyon trail, her group could not locate her and alerted authorities.

“She is healthy, she is happy, and she is with family. That is the best possible outcome for us,” RCMP Superintendent Wendy Mehat told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

Video footage shows groups gathering to search for Wang who walked out of the woods on her own Thursday evening, according to CBC Vancouver:

The outlet noted searchers used two helicopters, drones, and 16 rescue teams searched the area for the young woman, adding the only harm she endured while missing was a few mosquito bites.

We are overjoyed to see a successful end to the search for Esther Wang. Coquitlam SAR assisted @RidgeMeadowsSAR along with many other SAR groups in the lower mainland. pic.twitter.com/C7r1b6bkHB — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) June 30, 2023

“Her parents had still been there from the day’s rescue efforts – they’ve been up there fairly continuously for the last couple of days – and she walked pretty much right into their arms,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Keith Schendel explained, per CNN.

The young woman’s family was extremely grateful to the teams who worked to find her, “They are very thankful for this outcome and request privacy at this time,” Mehat said.

Meanwhile, Team manager Ryan Smith with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said Wang’s fitness and planning is a big part of the reason why she is now safe, according to the Vancouver Sun.

“Esther did take precautions. She did have food and water. She did appear to stop and then think, orientate herself and planned accordingly,” Smith noted, adding she was “a very determined young lady.”

The CNN report noted that how Wang became separated from her hiking group was still unclear.

Following the news the young woman was found safe, officials reminded those venturing into the backcountry to make sure they carry the “10 Essentials” and tell someone where they are going.

The ten essentials are a flashlight, spare batteries, extra food and water, extra clothing, navigational aids, fire starter, First Aid kit, emergency shelter, sun protection, pocket knife, and a signaling device.