A farmer in Pratt, Kansas, came up with a stunningly beautiful gift to celebrate his beloved wife on a special day.

Lee Wilson and his wife, Renee, will celebrate their milestone wedding anniversary soon, so he wanted to do something extra special to mark the occasion, KAKE reported Friday.

Lee recalled the incredible gift, noting it amounted to approximately 1.2 million sunflowers:

Well, we’re celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary [on] August 10th, and you know, what’s a guy get his gal for the 50th? And I put a lot of thought into it, and she always liked sunflowers. And I thought this is the year to plant sunflowers, so I planted her 80 acres of sunflowers.

The farmer and his son secretly planted the field in May, so Renee would not learn about it until it was time for them to celebrate.

An image shows the loving couple standing in the field, surrounded by the yellow sunbursts:

Pratt farmer plants 80 acres of sunflowers for wife of 50 years: https://t.co/fTdvNQVabu #KAKEnews@ACWray2023 — KAKE News (@KAKEnews) July 29, 2023

Renee had nothing but sweet things to say about the extremely thoughtful gift, noting, “It made me feel very special. [There] couldn’t have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers.”

According to Bloom and Wild, sunflowers got their name because the young ones move toward the sun to soak up its rays.

“They just love basking in the rays and can’t get enough of that vitamin D. If you want to get technical though, their scientific name is helianthus,” the site reads, adding they symbolize loyalty, adoration, and are known as a “happy” flower.

“In China, sunflowers symbolise long life, vitality, and good luck. And to Native Americans, sunflowers symbolised harvest and provision. Basically, no matter where you are, sunflowers are a positive flower that brings joy to many!” the site continues.