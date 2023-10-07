Costco Recalls Ham Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Costco is voluntarily recalling ham sold in Northern California and Western Nevada because of a possible listeria contamination.

In its recent announcement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) named the Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Half Ham Boneless With Natural Juices as potentially dangerous, Fox Business reported Friday.

The food has a Use/Freeze by date of January 2024, and its lot number is 264-4.

In a September 29 letter, Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats of Manteca, California, which produced the ham, wrote to Costco members:

Costco records indicate that you, or one of your add-on members, have purchased item #46655 Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham, Natural Juices Boneless Smoked Half Ham between September 26, 2023 and September 29, 2023. Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats Inc. is recalling a single code date due to potential Listeria contamination. Recalled units can be identified by the Use / Freeze by Jan 2024 and Lot # 264 – 4 sticker. Please do not eat any remaining product marked with the above code date; return the item to your local Costco for a full refund.

According to the FSIS, the possible contamination was found following Sunnyvalley’s laboratory test.

However, “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after eating the product, the agency noted,” according to the Fox article.

The Mayo Clinic describes a listeria infection as “a foodborne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems.”

“It’s most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products,” the site reads.

In August, a Brooklyn, New York, ice cream company recalled some of its products due to possible listeria contamination, according to Breitbart News:

Real Kosher Ice Cream is recalling soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups because of possible bacteria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday. “SOFT SERVE ON THE GO CUPS were distributed in the states of CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, WV.,” the agency said, adding the food products were found in canteens, grocery, and convenience stores.

Two individuals reportedly became sick during the outbreak in New York and Pennsylvania and were hospitalized.