City leaders in Portland, Oregon, recently bought 100 tiny home pods for the homeless that came with a hefty price tag, but are said to be made of quality materials.

The pods, which each cost $16,510, are for people living at the Multnomah Safe Rest Village, according to KATU. The outlet reported Monday that those pods can also be found at the Clinton Triangle site.

An image shows the pods that feature slanted roofs and a secure door with a large window:

The outlet noted, “The pods at Multnomah Village were paid for by federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) money and Metro’s Supportive Housing funds.”

Temporary Alternative Shelters Sites Public Information Officer Savannah Eadens said the pods have a bed, bedding, and heater. She added that the structures are supposed to last for five years but they also come with a warranty.

“The program as a whole wasn’t meant to last forever. It’s meant to be a bridge from the streets to stability for this vulnerable population and this homeless crisis that we are seeing,” Eadens said when speaking of the price and the program’s goal.

Meanwhile, city leaders recently created a form for homeless people to contact an outreach worker when the person has decided to take the next step in life, KGW News reported Wednesday:

A Rasmussen Reports survey from October found that most Americans believe homelessness is a severe problem that has grown worse in the past two years, Breitbart News reported.

“The rate of homelessness has risen about six percent nationally in the U.S. since 2017, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness,” the article read.

It is also important to share the fact that the number of homeless veterans increased over seven percent during the period between 2022 and 2023, per a government study Breitbart News highlighted in December.

“The study from the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed an increase of more than 2,400 veterans without stable housing in the past year over the prior year, bringing the total of homeless veterans to 35,574,” the report stated.