The number of homeless veterans rose more than seven percent from 2022 to 2023 — the largest yearly jump since the government began tracking the metric more than a decade ago, according to a recently-released government study.

The study from the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed an increase of more than 2,400 veterans without stable housing in the past year over the prior year, bringing the total of homeless veterans to 35,574.

According to the report, advocates for homeless veterans say the actual number of veterans without housing is likely even higher, given the limitations of the survey.

Homeless Veteran statistics rose in 2023, but not as much as overall homelessness. Actions by VA in 2022 appear to have reduced the risk of a greater increase. https://t.co/6w0B2yxNYr — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) December 18, 2023

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement that the White House planned to increase grant programs to prevent homelessness among veterans.

“One veteran experiencing homelessness will always be one too many, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that veterans get the safe, stable housing that they deserve,” he said in the statement.

The VA statement acknowledged a possible reason for the increase in homelessness among veterans included the cost of housing, as well as the end of pandemic-era support.

“VA will investigate these barriers and do everything in its power to help Veterans overcome them,” the statement said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.