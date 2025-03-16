WATCH: Atlanta Officers Brave House Fire to Rescue Several Neighbors

Police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, rescued several people when neighbors alerted them to a house fire on March 7.

As Officer Connor Ireland was responding to another call at a nearby gas station, residents began yelling about the dangerous fire at the house on the corner of Hill Street and Woodward Avenue, Fox 5 reported on Friday.

Body camera footage shows Ireland and his fellow officers identified as Briayna Mabry and John Griffith join him in the effort.

When the officers reached the house, neighbors told them there were still people inside the building, the City of Atlanta Police Department explained in a social media post on Thursday.

The clip shows the Zone 6 officers run inside the house as the fire can be seen glowing in a back room. The officers quickly checked the rooms for people, calling out to alert them to the blaze and get them to safety.

However, once the officers cleared the home, they learned that one last person was still inside. Therefore, they re-entered the building a second time to rescue the individual.

The body camera footage showed the officers working together to locate the man who appeared to have been in an upper part of the house. Their efforts resulted in every person being evacuated from the home.

“One officer at the scene required treatment for smoke inhalation,” the police agency said:

Officers Brave Flames to Save Residents Officers Brave Flames to Save Residents On March 7, 2025, Atlanta Police Zone 6 officers were flagged down regarding a residential fire at 329 Hill St. SE. As officers approached the burning home, they were informed that residents were still inside. Multiple officers entered the smoke-filled home to evacuate its occupants to safety.After clearing the house, officers learned that one more person remained inside. Without regard for their own safety, officers re-entered the burning home to rescue the individual from danger.Thanks to the brave actions of these officers, all residents were safely escorted away from the fire. One officer at the scene required treatment for smoke inhalation. Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Mabry recalled, “There was definitely an adrenaline dump after the fact, and then the realization that we did save a life—that I was in a house literally in flames, and anything could have happened. So it’s a gratifying feeling, absolutely.”

She later added that “I don’t do this for the praise of the public or the praise of anybody. I do it because it’s my job, and I have a sincere yearning to serve.”

When Ireland was asked about the job and responsibility that comes with it, he said, “You got to have that ability to put yourself second. I come second and all those people you serve come first.”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the rescues, one person writing, “I hope the city recognizes these outstanding officers! Great job APD!”