President Donald Trump talked with a group of U.S. graduates whose jobs are being outsourced to foreign workers, shortly before he signed an executive order that will curb the use of H-1B workers in government jobs.
Watch the August 3 conversation here:
Election-year Trump sees where the votes are & finally signs an Executive Order to cut gov't H-1B outsourcing.
The GOP's biz wing hates the loss, even tho' 200 TVA jobs — or 18K jobs in gov't agencies — are a teaspoon out of the Fortune 500's cake.https://t.co/oOYTmGktpt
— Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) August 3, 2020

