A review of available federal records shows the Biden administration has secretly flown 33,000 illegal aliens into New York City and an astounding 326,000 into the state of Florida over the last several years.

The number of illegals that Biden has flown around the country dwarfs the number that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) sent via bus to deep blue cities, even though it is Abbott who suffers the barbs of the left-wing media for the practice and Biden’s human trafficking is wholly ignored by the press.

According to a report by Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, Biden imported more than 800,000 illegals into the country via a program called the “CHNV Program” or the “Advanced Travel Authorization Program.”

These programs send planes directly to foreign airports, load them up with people who have not gone through the normal immigration process, and then fly them directly to U.S. airports where they are dumped into the American populace. And all this is done without any notice or coordination with the local government officials.

Under Biden’s plan, “sponsors” fill out online applications for the illegals to apply for permission to fly into the U.S. The approval process for these applications has not been made public, but once an application is approved, the illegals make their way to a designated airport in the U.S. where they are allowed into the country.

The two programs identified by Bensman seem to have directly imported 800,000 illegals into the country and then disseminated them all across the land, often in flights that arrived in the middle of the night.

None of these records are exactly in the public, though. According to Bensman, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security refused to comply with Freedom of Information Act records requests, and the numbers Bensman cites have had to be parsed from a disparate number of government reports.

The Biden administration is doing its best to keep these flights a secret, Bensman charged.

Bensman is not the only one decrying the secrecy Biden has used to shroud these flights of hundreds of thousands of illegals.

“It is secret because they’re not telling anybody. They don’t tell us anytime somebody comes in,” Florida Gov. DeSantis (R) said in April. “They don’t give us any information on it. They are not coordinating with state government at all. If they throw six people on a commercial flight coming from a foreign country, there’s no acknowledgement at all to state or local authorities. That’s just a fact.”

Even as New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues to rail at the 37,500 illegals that Texas has bused to the Big Apple, he has completely ignored the 33,000 Biden has dropped off in the region’s airports. And that number is likely a low estimate, Bensman said, indicating that there have probably been many more than just 33,000.

One of the illegals that Biden flew into John F. Kennedy International Airport was Pierre Lucard Emile, a Haitian migrant, who was later arrested by Boston Police in September 2023 after being accused of raping a teen girl with a developmental disability.

