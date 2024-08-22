The Jesuits’ flagship publication in the United States offered a lengthy comparison between the Republican and Democrat platforms on immigration, concluding the Democrats’ solution is far superior to the Republicans.’

“Overall, the Democratic platform on immigration is far more robust and recognizes many more nuances of the immigration system,” declares J.D. Long García in his August 21 essay for America magazine.

“The Democrats have put forward a position on immigration that resonates with much of Catholic social teaching,” the article contends. “The Republicans have not.”

An impartial reader might wonder aloud whether the editors of America have spent any time in the United States over the past three and a half years and have any awareness of the disastrous border crisis caused by the Democrats’ maladroit response to the situation.

On Feb 2, 2021, President Joe Biden signed executive orders to dismantle immigration policies of former President Donald Trump, unleashing a wave of immigration problems along the country’s southern border, problems that persist to this day.

“I’m not making new law. I’m eliminating bad policy,” Biden said at the time.

Among the measures taken by Biden was halting the construction of Trump’s border wall.

The America essay ignores the historical record to focus on the written party platforms, declaring that Democratic leaders have just released the party’s platform, “a 91-page document that dwarfs the Republican Party’s ‘America First’ manifesto.”

Whereas Republicans intend to secure the border and put a halt to illegal immigration, the Democrats propose to find ways to “expand family reunification” and “increase the number of family-sponsored and employment-based visas that are available each fiscal year so that people aren’t forced to wait decades for a visa.”

“The United States has long been a leader in refugee resettlement, providing a beacon of hope for persecuted people around the world, facilitating international efforts to address record displacement, and demonstrating the generosity and core values of the American people,” the Democrat platform states.

America magazine, a steadfast supporter of the Democratic Party, famously published an article in 2019 defending Marxism.

In “The Catholic Case for Communism,” America writer Dean Dettloff wrote that the militant atheism of Marxist politics is “understandable” because “Christianity has so often been a force allied to the ruling powers that exploit the poor.”

The article condemned the supposed “revival of socialist hysteria” behind opposition to Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib.

Dettloff pointed to Marxist priests “like Herbert McCabe, O.P., Ernesto and Fernando Cardenal, S.J., Frei Betto, O.P., Camilo Torres” who “have been inspired by communists and in many places contributed to communist and communist-influenced movements as members.”

“Many of my friends in the Party for Socialism and Liberation, for example, a Marxist-Leninist party, are churchgoing Christians or folks without a grudge against their Christian upbringing,” Dettloff stated, “as are lots of people in the radical wing of the Democratic Socialists of America.”

