Hundreds of Foreign Diplomats Abused Asylum Rules Under Biden

More than 1,400 foreign diplomats and government officials asked for asylum from 2019 to 2023, says Christopher Landau, who serves as Marco Rubio’s top deputy at the State Department.

“Let that sink in: people who were allowed to enter our country on behalf of a foreign government claimed that they must be allowed to stay because they faced persecution BY THAT VERY GOVERNMENT,” Landau said in an August 26 post.

The requests added up to “systemic abuse of our asylum system,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO — JD Vance Calls Out Democrats Defending Sharia Law:

Foreigners can get the hugely valuable prize of American citizenship for themselves and their extended families by asking for asylum from home government persecution. But Biden’s deputies opened the asylum door to help more than a million inadmissible migrants — including more than a thousand diplomats and government officials.

Rubio’s department is repairing the asylum process as part of the government-wide cleanup of migration abuse, he said:

Under @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and @SecRubio, we’ve instructed our Embassies abroad (especially in the most egregious countries) to scrutinize these visa applications very carefully, and those involved will be held accountable.

Landau declined to name the offending countries:

The @StateDept recently completed a comprehensive review of DIPLOMATIC and OFFICIAL visas issued to representatives of foreign governments to enter the US over the 5-year period from 2019 through 2023. To be clear, these are visas that allowed their holders to enter our country on diplomatic or official business ON BEHALF OF THEIR HOME COUNTRY’S GOVERNMENT … The first chart below shows the numbers from the 10 most egregious countries (I’ve removed the countries’ names because, as you might expect, we’re taking this up through diplomatic channels.) Yes, you read that right: there’s one country from which 420 persons who entered on diplomatic or official visas during this period sought asylum (classified as an “I-589 event”), and 2 other countries had over 200. The next chart tracks the same phenomenon in percentage terms: there’s one country from which 17.25% of all persons who entered on diplomatic or official visas sought asylum, and two other countries had over 10%.

He did not say how many of the foreign government officials and their family members actually got asylum, amid the loose asylum policies set by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration deputies.