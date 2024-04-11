Javier Milei Lands in U.S. for Stops at Jewish Center, Elon Musk HQ

Argentine President Javier Milei arrived in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday for a visit that will see him receive an award from a prominent Jewish organization and meet privately with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

Milei’s third trip to the United States since being elected president in November is part of a larger international tour that will conclude with a visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, next week.

Much like his previous international trips, Milei traveled to the United States on a commercial flight, saluting other passengers when arriving in Miami with his catchphrase, “Long live liberty, damn it!”

🇷🇺🇲 | Javier Milei llegando a Miami hace unos minutos. pic.twitter.com/Xquwm3zYua — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) April 10, 2024

During his stay in Miami, Milei and his sister, Karina Milei, received the “Ambassador of Light” award from the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish organization in a private ceremony on Wednesday evening held at the Shul of Bal Harbour. Milei and his sister were granted the award in recognition of Milei’s support for Israel and his “his unwavering dedication to spreading freedom, hope and positivity in the face of darkness.”

🇷🇱 | El presidente Javier Milei (@JMilei) recibe el premio de Embajador de la Luz de la comunidad judía de Chabad Lubavitch, en Miami.pic.twitter.com/taqWYO5GMF — La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) April 11, 2024

Milei is the one of the few Latin American political voices who has expressed support for Israel’s self-defense operations against the jihadist terrorist organization Hamas. In February, Milei conducted a multi-day visit to Israel, meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Milei has taken steps since his inauguration to realign Argentina’s foreign policy, embracing the United States and Israel after nearly two decades of socialist governments pushed Argentina towards China, Russia, and Iran.

Milei will continue his agenda on Thursday with a meeting with Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn. Milei will also deliver an address at the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy at Florida International University.

On Friday, Milei will take a tour of Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas in Austin, where he is slated to meet with Elon Musk. Milei, in a recent interview given to Bloomberg, claimed that Musk will be an active player and will have a role to play in the new Argentina that is “emerging from decadence.”

Milei spoke to Musk on the phone shortly after his inauguration in December. According to the president, Musk wished him the “best of luck and success” in running the country. Milei in turn said he thanked Musk for “defending the ideas of freedom and supporting our work, especially considering all that he represents as an icon of freedom in the world.”

Musk publicly praised Milei in January after he offered a fierce condemnation of socialism at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Musk described Milei’s speech as a “good explanation of what makes countries more or less prosperous.”

In December, Milei said in a television interview that Musk expressed interest in Argentina’s lithium reserves, as had the administration of leftist American President Joe Biden.

Lithium is a key material used in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and batteries used in electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and other kinds of equipment.

Milei will leave the United States to visit Denmark next week for a planned meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. On Tuesday, Milei will participate in the signing ceremony for a deal to purchase a fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Argentine news outlet Infobae reported on Wednesday that Milei will co-pilot one of the jets during a test flight. Infobae stated that, according to an “unimpeachable source,” the Argentine president underwent the medical examinations required to be able to fly in a fighter plane.

At some point during the test flight, Infobae said, Milei will maneuver the plane under the assistance and supervision of the plane’s pilot.

Milei is slated to return to Argentina on Wednesday, April 17.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.