Report: Nicaraguan Communists Admit Blocking Return of Dissidents for Political Reasons

The Communist Ortega regime is vetoing Nicaraguan dissidents from returning to their own country for political reasons, Interior Minister María Amelia Coronel confirmed.

100% Noticias, a Nicaraguan news channel censored and banished from the country by Communist dictator Daniel Ortega, reported minister Coronel admitted the regime’s policy of barring entry to Nicaraguans to their own country during a Monday interview at a state-owned channel.

The official reportedly justified the measure on grounds that the Communist dictatorship “reserves the right of admission” to the country and will block the return of those who “threaten peace and security.”

“We are fighting organized crime, terrorism, and any action by anyone who threatens our peace and security… it will be controversial, but we are doing the right thing,” Coronel reportedly said.

“Nicaragua and all countries are sovereign. We reserve the right of admission,” she stressed.

The news channel pointed out the concept of “those who threaten peace” is an euphemism first used by Ortega in 2018 to brutally repress that year’s nationwide wave of anti-communist peaceful protests.

At the time, thousands of Nicaraguans flocked to the streets to call for an end of communism. Ortega responded to their demands by unleashing a brutal persecution campaign that left over 300 people dead.

Ortega also unleashed a mass persecution and censorship campaign against media covering the protests, which forced 100% Noticias and other local outlets being out of their country.

Confidencial, another exiled Nicaraguan outlet, detailed that, based on information from the United Nations’ Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua (GHREN), the Ortega regime denied entry to at least 318 Nicaraguans between June 2018 and August 2025, including journalists, human rights activists, relatives of dissidents, and regular citizens.

The outlet detailed that the regime’s veto of Nicaraguans is coordinated between the nation’s Deputy Interior Minister — who also functions as national administrative secretary of the ruling FSLN communist party — and Rosario Murillo, Daniel Ortega’s wife and “co-President” of Nicaragua. The bans are then relayed to airlines and transport companies operating in the country

In September, Confidencial reported Nicaraguans banned from their country wishing to return must pay thousands of dollars to the communist regime in fines or write a personal letter to Murillo asking “forgiveness” for past anti-communist actions for a chance to return home.

The Nicaraguan Communist regime’s repression of dissidents has left hundreds banished from their own nation and stripped of their assets and nationalities in clear violation of the law. Ortega, a self-declared “Catholic,” has also waged a brutal persecution against the Nicaraguan Catholic Church that has led to the imprisonment and banishment of priests, nuns, laypersons, and other members of the Faithful.

One of the most notable cases is Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of Ortega that was unjustly arrested, sentenced on “treason” charges, and banished to the Vatican. The communist dictator stripped the priest of his Nicaraguan nationality in clear violation of international law.