1 Dead, 2 in Custody After Shooting at Rally in Denver

Denver police take an alleged shooter into custody. (Youtube Video Screenshot/Cuttheplastic)
Youtube Video Screenshot/Cuttheplastic
Bob Price

One person is reported to be dead and two people are in custody after a shot rang out at what is being called a dueling protest in Denver on Saturday. Police have not confirmed the death but tweeted they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Denver police tweeted they are investigating a homicide that occurred at the Courtyard by the Art Museum in Denver on Saturday afternoon. While police officials did not confirm the death, they tweeted they are investigating the incident as a homicide and have two suspects in custody.

A man live-streaming the event captured the moment of the shooting. At about the same time, a cloud of orange mace can be seen and a gunshot heard. The incident happened with police about 25 yards away. Officers quickly responded and took a man believed to be the shooter into custody.

The Denver Post reports that “a man participating in a ‘Patriot Rally’ that also included a presence of self-described BLM-Antifa protesters, sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun.”

At this time it is not known which side the alleged shooter or the mace sprayer is on.

In another video, a man near the scene of the shooting yells what sounds like “white supremacist” and then “right in the f*cking dome.”

