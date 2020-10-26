BLM Blocks Major DC Freeway for ‘Black Education’ Demonstration

Two leftist organizations teamed up to block rush hour traffic on a major freeway moving through the nation’s capital for a “Black education” demonstration. The event appeared to focus on short chants and obstructing Washington, D.C. area workers from getting to their jobs.

OccupyDC and FreedomFightersDC teamed up to shut down Interstate 395 during rush hour traffic for what they called a “Black education” event. Video tweeted by an independent journalist shows the group blocking the freeway while chanting, “Who’s streets? Our streets” and “Who’s highway? Our highway.”

Another video shows a group of nine protesters walking arm-in-arm down the blocked-off freeway.

Another journalist tweeted video of the closed-down traffic lanes.

The FreedomFightersDC group tweeted an invitation for protest claiming, “Education is Liberation.”

Some were not happy with the actions taken to block Monday morning rush-hour traffic.

@MayorBowser see they’re doing this for black education! That makes this okay, right??? Something tells me they don’t care about that and instead just like the free pass it gives them for being superspreaders of assholery. — Oscar Grauci (@oscargrouchi) October 26, 2020

Protesting in the street thar has been blocked off for safety has been the way things have happened before. But going on an interstate and forcing people to be trapped in their cars is a violation of their rights. What is wrong with your brain? — Arbitrary Nihilism (@SolveExistence) October 26, 2020

The handful of protesters eventually moved off the freeway to 16th NW near the White House.

