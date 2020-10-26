BLM Blocks Major DC Freeway for ‘Black Education’ Demonstration

Two leftist organizations teamed up to block rush hour traffic on a major freeway moving through the nation’s capital for a “Black education” demonstration. The event appeared to focus on short chants and obstructing Washington, D.C. area workers from getting to their jobs.
OccupyDC and FreedomFightersDC teamed up to shut down Interstate 395 during rush hour traffic for what they called a “Black education” event. Video tweeted by an independent journalist shows the group blocking the freeway while chanting, “Who’s streets? Our streets” and “Who’s highway? Our highway.”
Right now @occupydc202 and @FFDC2020 Are occupying highway 395 to spread awareness of our demands as traffic is at a halt they are doing this for black education ✊pic.twitter.com/fNhGihjFbx #BlackLivesMatter #dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #BLM #BLMDC#Breakingnews #ACAB #DC
— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) October 26, 2020
Another video shows a group of nine protesters walking arm-in-arm down the blocked-off freeway.
Right now protesters are taking the 395 highway for Black education Matter demonstration #dcprotests #dcprotest #blm #acab #DefundThePolice #happningnow #breakingnewspic.twitter.com/mGxcCf2bUq
— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) October 26, 2020
Another journalist tweeted video of the closed-down traffic lanes.
Highway Shutdown #DCProtests #BlackEducationMatters #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/676H3jTs57
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 26, 2020
The FreedomFightersDC group tweeted an invitation for protest claiming, “Education is Liberation.”
— FreedomFightersDC (@FFDC2020) October 25, 2020
— B jhonatan Garcia gomez (@BenediGarcia3) October 26, 2020
Some were not happy with the actions taken to block Monday morning rush-hour traffic.
@MayorBowser see they’re doing this for black education! That makes this okay, right??? Something tells me they don’t care about that and instead just like the free pass it gives them for being superspreaders of assholery.
— Oscar Grauci (@oscargrouchi) October 26, 2020
Protesting in the street thar has been blocked off for safety has been the way things have happened before. But going on an interstate and forcing people to be trapped in their cars is a violation of their rights. What is wrong with your brain?
— Arbitrary Nihilism (@SolveExistence) October 26, 2020
The handful of protesters eventually moved off the freeway to 16th NW near the White House.
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.
