BLM Blocks Major DC Freeway for ‘Black Education’ Demonstration

"Black Education" protest shuts down Washington, D.C. freeway during Monday morning rush hour traffic. (Twitter Video Screenshot/@BenediGarcia3)
Twitter Video Screenshot/@BenediGarcia3
Bob Price

Two leftist organizations teamed up to block rush hour traffic on a major freeway moving through the nation’s capital for a “Black education” demonstration. The event appeared to focus on short chants and obstructing Washington, D.C. area workers from getting to their jobs.

OccupyDC and FreedomFightersDC teamed up to shut down Interstate 395 during rush hour traffic for what they called a “Black education” event. Video tweeted by an independent journalist shows the group blocking the freeway while chanting, “Who’s streets? Our streets” and “Who’s highway? Our highway.”

Another video shows a group of nine protesters walking arm-in-arm down the blocked-off freeway.

Another journalist tweeted video of the closed-down traffic lanes.

The FreedomFightersDC group tweeted an invitation for protest claiming, “Education is Liberation.”

Some were not happy with the actions taken to block Monday morning rush-hour traffic.

The handful of protesters eventually moved off the freeway to 16th NW near the White House.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.