FBI Raids $3.5 Million Home of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff

The FBI raided the $3.5 million home of a former Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) staffer on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

The five-bedroom Long Island property of Linda Sun, Hochul’s former deputy chief of staff, was searched in the early morning hours before dawn, the outlet reported.

Inside sources told the publication that neither Sun, 40, nor her husband, Chris Hu, 41, have been accused of criminal wrongdoing and that they were not arrested.

The search warrant was obtained by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, sources said.

It is unclear if anything was seized from the home, which the couple owned until transferring it into a trust in March.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to the New York Times that agents from the bureau’s New York field office had “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity” at Sun’s gated-community home in Manhasset, but declined to provide more information.

According to her LinkedIn, Sun most recently worked as a campaign manager for Austin Cheng, a Democrat who ran for New York’s third congressional district before withdrawing from the race in December 2023.

Sun has also had multiple “diversity officer” jobs in recent years, including within the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York State Executive Chamber.

She stopped working for Hochul’s office around two years ago, according to NBC New York.